MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $600.00 at Argus

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.21.

Get MSCI alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $540.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.55. MSCI has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MSCI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.