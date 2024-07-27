Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

MPLX stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 2,260,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,542. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Mplx by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Mplx by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

