MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 614,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $10,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

