Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $38,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSI traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $393.64. 408,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,015. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

