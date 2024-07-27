Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.66. Approximately 36,093 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $809.91 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.