Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.