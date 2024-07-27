Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $26.21 on Friday, hitting $160.71. 3,404,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,127. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $162.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.