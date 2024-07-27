Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Down 8.2%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.99 and last traded at $108.43. Approximately 376,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 925,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

