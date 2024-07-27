Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on August 15th

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Mirrabooka Investments Stock Performance

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

