Mirrabooka Investments Limited (MIR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 on August 15th

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.
Mirrabooka Investments Stock Performance
Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile
Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirrabooka Investments
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.