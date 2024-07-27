MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Up 16.2%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 35,178,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 13,793,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 7.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

Institutional Trading of MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

