MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $89.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.08.

Shares of MET stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 30.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

