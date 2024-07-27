MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MeiraGTx by 383.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 123,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,227. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 651.19% and a negative return on equity of 122.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.