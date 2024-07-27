Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

Several brokerages have commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 390.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

