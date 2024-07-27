Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CFO Sells $1,472,270.60 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 11,444 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $1,472,270.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,405.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $130.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $133.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

