Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells $32,024.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $32,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,939,619.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00.

MMI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 82,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

