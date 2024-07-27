Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Trading Down 9.6%

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.90. 347,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 268,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $800.43 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

