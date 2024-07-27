MAG Silver’s (MAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

MAG stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

