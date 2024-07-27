Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 450,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 433,496 shares.The stock last traded at $6.40 and had previously closed at $6.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $762.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 304,584 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

