Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LLOY stock opened at GBX 60.66 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.10. The company has a market cap of £38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60.80 ($0.79).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

