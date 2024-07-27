Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the June 30th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

LCUT traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $199.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

