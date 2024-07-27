Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 37,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 million, a PE ratio of -33.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $142.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

