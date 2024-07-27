Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,818.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,048 shares of company stock worth $14,380,111 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,129 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 137.15%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

