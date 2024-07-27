Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $26,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.88.

LEN traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,686. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.82.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

