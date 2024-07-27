LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32,761.75 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $32,761.75 and $49.55 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

