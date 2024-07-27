Leerink Partnrs Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $22.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.77 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.72.

NYSE:HCA opened at $354.78 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $356.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

