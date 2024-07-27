Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.850 EPS.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

