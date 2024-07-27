Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.850 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.