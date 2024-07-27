Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.18. 129,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

