Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

LADR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of LADR opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 276,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.