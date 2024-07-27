L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.86.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

