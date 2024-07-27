Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.04% of Kontoor Brands worth $102,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 357,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

