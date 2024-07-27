Komodo Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $1.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00046981 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,218,313 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.