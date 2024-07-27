Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kering has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $59.91.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

