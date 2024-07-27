Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 9,151 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 324,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,309. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

