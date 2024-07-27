Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 11,103 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Price Performance

KN traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.40 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.