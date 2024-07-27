Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $53,676,000. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 605,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 438,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,007,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

SIMO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,213. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.