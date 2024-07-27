Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of National Bank worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after acquiring an additional 239,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Bank by 87.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upped their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

National Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 349,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

