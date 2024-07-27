Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 573,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,017. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $91.96.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.