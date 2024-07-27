Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 531,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

