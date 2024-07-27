Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Insider Activity

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $278,359.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter worth about $6,497,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

