Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Up 3.9 %

MCBS stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $805.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MetroCity Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In other news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Don Leung sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $296,842.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,731,707.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 18,287 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $561,593.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,473,108.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,442 shares of company stock worth $4,088,089 over the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $998,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

