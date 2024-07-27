JT Stratford LLC Sells 421 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JT Stratford LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,888 shares of company stock worth $25,699,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.68. 25,150,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,468,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

