JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 20,554 Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.