JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Target Price to $75.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

Get Brunswick alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BC

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.