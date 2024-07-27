JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after acquiring an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,243,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

