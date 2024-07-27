JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 347.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 124,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. 8,027,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

