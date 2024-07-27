JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCAR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.27.

PACCAR stock opened at $99.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.52. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

