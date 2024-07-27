JMP Securities Raises Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $93.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

ENVA stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $628.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $5,732,873 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 25.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

