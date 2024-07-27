J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 178.8% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 20.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

