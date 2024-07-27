iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.55. 4,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

