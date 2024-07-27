iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.32. 24,809 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
