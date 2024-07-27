iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.32. 24,809 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

